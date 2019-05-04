PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rescue crews helped an injured hiker off of a Camelback Mountain trail Saturday.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said technical rescue teams were called to the beginning of the Echo Canyon trail around 2 p.m. after a 27-year-old hiker said she was experiencing lower back pain and heat-related symptoms.
McDade said the hiker was about one-third of the way up the trail when she realized she needed help and called for assistance.
When firefighters reached her they determined she would need a technical rescue to get her off the mountain.
The rescue team used a rope system to get her to a less steep area on the mountain.
From there, she was packaged up into the “big wheel” for the rest of the way down.
Once they reached the main entrance to the trail, the hiker went to a nearby hospital with a hiking companion for evaluation.
And they just keep happening......
