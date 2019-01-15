SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--One person had to be transported to the local hospital following a crash in Scottsdale Tuesday morning.
The incident involving two vehicles occurred near the area of Via Linda and 124th Street.
Our news chopper flew over the crash scene, where they spotted one of the vehicles that hit close to a wall.
According to Scottsdale Fire Department, One of the drivers had to been freed from the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.
Meanwhile, the second driver refused treatment.
At this time, the westbound lanes of Via Linda are closed at this time while crews clean up the crash scene.
