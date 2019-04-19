SURPRISE, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) - Authorities have identified the four Peoria firefighters who were injured after an explosion occurred while they were working a battery fire at an APS power substation in Surprise Friday night.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. near Deer Valley Road and Grand Avenue.
Surprise Fire Battalion Chief Julie Moore said the initial responding crew consisted of four firefighters from Surprise Fire Department and four firefighters from Peoria Fire Department.
[WATCH: 8 firefighters in hospital after APS station explosion in Surprise]
When the four Hazmat crew members of the Peoria Fire Department tried to make entry to the substation, an explosion occurred that sent debris scattering across the area.
All eight firefighters were evaluated for injuries while on scene of the explosion. The four injured firefighters from Peoria were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Two of the injured firefighters were flown to the Maricopa County Medical Center for treatment. A third firefighter arrived there by ground ambulance. A fourth injured firefighter was taken to a West Valley hospital.
The four Peoria firemen are identified as Captain Hunter Clare, fire engineer Justin Lopez, firefighter Matt Cottini, and firefighter Jake Ciulla. Three of the men, Clare, Lopez and Cottini remain hospitalized in serious condition. The fourth injured firefighter, Ciulla, has been released from the hospital.
On Saturday, Peoria Fire said that Lopez, the firefighter with the most critical injuries, had a successful surgery.
Grand Avenue was closed briefly in both directions near Deer Valley Road while this incident unfolded. It has since re-opened.
