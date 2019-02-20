PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a major storm ready to hit Arizona on Thursday, you may want to think about ways to entertain yourself indoors.
Here are 12 activities you can do around the Phoenix area:
1. See a play
Theaters in the Valley are a great way to escape the cold. Right now, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe Center for the Arts and other theaters in the Valley have shows running.
2. Test your climbing skills
Visit an indoor climbing gym. All around the Phoenix metro area, gyms like Ape index Rock Climbing Gym in Peoria, Black Rock Bouldering Gym in Phoenix and AZ on the Rocks in Scottsdale let you skip the outdoors to have some climbing fun.
3. Visit an indoor trampoline park
From UpTown Jungle in Mesa, to BounceU in Gilbert, the Valley has multiple locations for young ones to jump around to their heart’s desire.
4. Go to an aquarium
Experience what's under the sea without ever having to get wet. Several aquariums in the Valley like OdySea and Sea Life Arizona will let you enjoy nature and stay warm too.
5. Have a cold one at a microbrewery
Once you decide to go to a microbrewery, the hard part is figuring out which brewery to go to. Craft beer spots are all over the Phoenix Metro area, but websites like Yelp may help you find your perfect beer.
6. Pick up a paintbrush and create a piece of art
Enjoy a glass of wine while creating your own masterpiece. The Brush Bar in Scottsdale allows you to sit back, relax, paint and sip wine. If you're with the kids, places like Color Me Mine and As You Wish Pottery are a great way to make some memories and take them home with you afterwards.
7. Learn something new at a museum
Don't let the cold stop you from going out and doing something new. From cars to desert plants, there are endless possibilities to learn in the many Phoenix museums. TripAdvisor has a list to choose from.
8. Shop at a mall
The Phoenix Metro area has a variety of indoor malls to visit. You can escape the cold and treat yourself to a shopping trip.
9. Challenge yourself with an escape room
You might be able to escape the cold, but what about an escape room? The Phoenix Escape Room, Escape the Room and PanIQ Escape Room will get your adrenaline running during the storm.
10. Skydive indoors
Nowadays, you don't even need to jump out of a plane to experience the thrill of skydiving. If you go to iFLY Indoor Skydiving in Scottsdale, you won't have to brave the weather.
11. Hit a bowling alley
It should be pretty easy to find a bowling alley near you. Be sure to check their website to see if you can land any deals.
12. Warm up with indoor mini golf
Mini golf can be a great way to spend some time with the family and have some fun. Swingin' Safari Mini Golf, Glow Putt Mini Golf and Imagine 3D Mini Golf all offer glow in the dark experiences.
