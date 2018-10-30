The Innings Festival returns to Tempe

The Innings Festival returns to Tempe in March.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Some big names in music will be coming to Tempe in March for the spring-training themed music fest called the "Innings Festival."

The event is set to take place March 2 and 3, 2019 at Tempe Beach Park.

Dozens of artists are set to perform.

Headliners include Incubus, Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, Cake, Jimmy Eat World, Blues Traveler and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers.

Those attending the festival will also enjoy culinary demos, food vendors, fun family activities and appearances by professional baseball players.

Single-day and two-day passes go on sale ONLINE  on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at noon.

VIP passes and Platinum passes are also available and come with special viewing areas and lounge areas.

Innings Festival

(March 2-3, 2019)

Tempe Beach Park

80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

www.inningsfestival.com

 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

