TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Some big names in music will be coming to Tempe in March for the spring-training themed music fest called the "Innings Festival."
The event is set to take place March 2 and 3, 2019 at Tempe Beach Park.
Dozens of artists are set to perform.
Headliners include Incubus, Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, Cake, Jimmy Eat World, Blues Traveler and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers.
Those attending the festival will also enjoy culinary demos, food vendors, fun family activities and appearances by professional baseball players.
Single-day and two-day passes go on sale ONLINE on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at noon.
VIP passes and Platinum passes are also available and come with special viewing areas and lounge areas.
Innings Festival
(March 2-3, 2019)
Tempe Beach Park
80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
The 2019 #InningsFest Lineup is here! Grab your 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets at noon to catch performances from Eddie Vedder, Incubus, Sheryl Crow, Cake, Jimmy Eat World + more this March. https://t.co/K8PdKN5dv3 pic.twitter.com/EkA3QMI7Jb— Innings Fest (@InningsFest) October 30, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.