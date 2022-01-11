LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Avondale Police Department officer is patrolling the streets of Litchfield Park right now. The city of Litchfield Park is paying Avondale Police more than $1.5 million each year for police protection.
Avondale has seven officers rotating their 24/7 coverage of Litchfield Park. Last spring, the city agreed to hire Avondale police to patrol their streets. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office used to patrol Litchfield Park, but they couldn't always guarantee an officer would be in the city.
The Litchfield Park city manager wanted a full-time police presence because the city is growing so fast. He says the investment was worth it. "We see ourselves as a gem of the West Valley, and we want to keep it that way," city manager Matthew Williams said. "I think it's a great thing, especially in a small city, and they do a great job with that."
Avondale used the money to add more positions to cover more ground. They will not be short on patrols in their own city. "Their main objective is not only to deter crime but to interact with our citizens, our business owners and generate good relationships with everyone in Litchfield Park," Avondale Police Chief Memo Espinoza said. Below is a look at the crime stats since Avondale took over.