NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Border Patrol agents and Mexican police found an incomplete a cross-border tunnel underneath Nogales on Thursday.
Agents said the 29-foot-long tunnel was discovered during a routine binational tunnel sweep of the drainage system that serves both countries.
A pile of dirt hid the entrance, which was covered by several sheets of plywood, agents said.
The tunnel was about 3 feet wide and roughly 5 feet tall at the entrance, and was still being built about 10 feet below street level, agents said. Construction tools and electrical wiring were found inside the tunnel.
Border Patrol didn't say who was behind the tunnel or what it was for.
The federal agency said it was the 123rd tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990.
Agents and Mexican authorities will monitor the tunnel until it's covered with concrete filler.