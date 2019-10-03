SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- In retirement communities like Sun City West, it’s not at all uncommon to find people with an alternate mode of transportation.
“An awful lot of people have golf carts,“ said Jim Young, a member of the governing board there. Several people we talked to say households with 2 drivers often have a car and golf cart, and they use the golf cart for so much more than just golf.
“I put more miles on the golf cart then I do the car," Young said.
He was surprised by this week's tragedy in Chandler -- a crash involving a car and a golf cart that killed a 93-year-old man.
There was also a crash in Goodyear in 2016 injured a 76-year-old.
"We have had some deaths here but there aren't really a lot, in my opinion," Young said. "Most of the accidents are with cars.“
He admits that golf cart drivers are to blame sometimes, too.
"People come up to a stop sign and they just run it," he said. "Because maybe they play golf and they don’t have stop signs on golf courses.“
Banner Health says its ER near Sun City West sees about 3 to 4 people a year who were injured in accidents between golf carts and cars. But Young says car drivers are quite good at being safe around golf carts.
"People here are accustomed to it, and in Chandler you know, that’s probably rare," he said.