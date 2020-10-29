PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The company, US Ghost Adventures, just launched a new ghost tour in Phoenix.
The ghost tour takes you through the spooky sites of downtown Phoenix. You begin at Hotel San Carlos, which has been named in the past as one of the most haunted places in Arizona. The standard tour is about a mile, but there is an extended tour.
"This area was hit pretty hard by the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918," Lance Zaal from US Ghost Adventures said while talking about Hotel San Carlos.
"Many of the boys were buried in the area. In addition to that, you had several boys that were playing in an area, and one of them fell down a well and died in that well. So, people, today will see ghosts of children roaming through the area, and in the hotel rooms."
Zaal said the ghost stories are everything we deal with in life.
"It's heartbreak; it's disease, it's more tragic events, people dying unsuspectingly or violently. And the great thing about the ghost tours is that it helps us connect with a lot of the unknown a lot of questions that everybody can relate to. It's really a human element.," he said.
The stories on tour come from a combination of research and interviews.
"We mesh history with hauntings that people experienced today, so we use history and the events that happened at that location to try and explain the hauntings that people experienced today," Zaal said.
US Ghost Adventures also does virtual tours in dozens of haunted cities around the country.
"Maybe somebody was planning to travel to DC earlier this summer, but they never got that chance. Well, now they can at least take a ghost tour there," Zaal said.
The online tour, Ghostflicks, was inspired by COVID-19 and is available live and on-demand.
"So, if you want to take a ghost tour of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, or Salem, Massachusetts, or some of the most haunted destinations in the United States, you want to see these places, and you want to hear these stories. Well, now you can, you don't have to fly all the way over there to do it," Zaal said.
It's not just about ghosts, but history.
"History really helps bring this to life and really connects the hauntings with the present day and make some real so if a certain event happened 100 years ago, and then somebody is somewhere, and they happen to see an apparition of the same event taking place or somebody that matches that description, then that really helps bring it to life," Zaal said.
For more information on booking the in-person Phoenix ghost tour, click here.
For information regarding the virtual Ghostflix tours, click here.