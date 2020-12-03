TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Animal-style lovers, unite! In-N-Out Burger is opening its newest location in Tempe on Friday.
The new Tempe spot will be at 2405 W. Baseline Road (48th Street and Baseline Road) and will start serving their famous fries, shakes and double-doubles at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4. Don't forget, they also serve hot cocoa! Perfect for a December treat!
The restaurant, In-N-Out's 34th in Arizona, will have 80 employees with a starting wage of $14 an hour. There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 23 guests and indoor seating for 74 guests. Right now, though, indoor seating is limited to allow for social distancing.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.