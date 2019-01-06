PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Say what you want about Sunnyslope but it boasts one of the best high schools in the state and parents are willing to sacrifice their time to get their kids to go there.
More than one hundred people were in line on Sunday night to register their children at Sunnyslope High School.
Christine Johnson said the high school is in the top 25 in the state.
"This is where my son wants to go," Johnson said.
She and other parents set up tents and plan to camp overnight to be one of the first ones to register for Sunnyslope on Monday morning.
"This is what parents do nowadays," said Johnson.
The school only accepts the first couple hundred applicants, according to Johnson.
She said she knows one of the parents had been in line since 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Grace Schiller was also in line and wants to Sunnyslope High School.
"A lot of my friends are coming, the good academics, the sports programs," she said. "I wouldn't be standing in line if it wasn't good."
Parents and children were bundled for the cold night and there was at least one TV spotted there.
Sunnyslope High School is located at Central and Dunlap avenues.
