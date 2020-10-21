GLENDALE (3TV/CBS5)-- The Department of Public Safety says a 29-year-old wrong-way driver might have been impaired when he crashed on Loop 101 in Glendale early this morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver was reported going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near Bethany Home Road just after midnight.
DPS said that car was involved in a crash less than a minute later near Camelback Road.
"The driver of a coupe, traveling in the correct direction, swerved right to avoid the wrong-way sedan," DPS explained. "The driver of the sedan swerved left, striking the coupe."
The driver of the coupe was not hurt.
The alleged wrong-way driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the wreck.