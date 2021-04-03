PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Driver impairment is suspected to be involved in a head-on collision that happened in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department says a man driving a blue Toyota Highlander crossed from Cactus Road's westbound lanes into the oncoming eastbound traffic and slammed into a maroon Dodge Durango near 43rd Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
The woman in the Durango was seriously injured but is expected to survive, says Williams. The man driving the Durango was also injured but not seriously. Both were taken to a hospital.
Investigators say the man may have been impaired. Williams says Cactus Road will be restricted for a few hours as they continue their work.