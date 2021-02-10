CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – One person is dead and a woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 12:30 a.m. Troopers received multiple calls of a wrong-way driver in a silver sedan traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-10 near Ray road. Shortly after the calls, they were notified of a crash involving the vehicle just west of Chandler Boulevard.
DPS says the driver of the car hit by that silver sedan died at the scene. The wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected. A third vehicle was involved; that driver will be OK.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain. All traffic was being routed off at Chandler Boulevard and allowed to re-enter I-10 at Ray Road. The freeway reopened at about 5 a.m.
No other details were released.