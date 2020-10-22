SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding head-on with an SUV going the wrong way on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Thursday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) near Indian School Road.
The driver of the wrong-way SUV was not hurt. DPS says impairment is suspected on the part of that driver.
Investigators have not identified either the driver or the motorcyclist.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, northbound Loop 101 is closed at Indian School; all traffic must exit at Indian School Road.
There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
No other details were released.