PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman sped through the Interstate 10 closure in Ahwatukee on Saturday afternoon so she could get to a birthday party, according to court documents.
Police said Luz Areli Lamas was driving at least 100 miles per hour when she went through the closure on the eastbound side at Baseline Road around 4:45 p.m.
According to police, she then fled from law enforcement at Ray Road and nearly hit a parked, fully-marked police vehicle with officers inside.
Lamas then crashed her car on the curb, damaging it.
Investigators said the 19-year-old took multiple pills earlier but then denied it, saying she was just sleepy.
Her cousin was in the car and said Lamas knew what she was doing and "did not give a (expletive) about the police" and just wanted to get to a birthday party, court documents said.
She was booked into jail on one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, one count of DUI, one count of aggressive driving, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving while exceeding 85 miles per hour and one count of aggravated assault on an officer.
Lamas' bond was set at $5,000.
