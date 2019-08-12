luz lamas

Police said Luz Areli Lamas was driving at least 100 miles per hour when she went through the closure.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman sped through the Interstate 10 closure in Ahwatukee on Saturday afternoon so she could get to a birthday party, according to court documents.

Police said Luz Areli Lamas was driving at least 100 miles per hour when she went through the closure on the eastbound side at Baseline Road around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, she then fled from law enforcement at Ray Road and nearly hit a parked, fully-marked police vehicle with officers inside.

Lamas then crashed her car on the curb, damaging it.

Investigators said the 19-year-old took multiple pills earlier but then denied it, saying she was just sleepy.

Her cousin was in the car and said Lamas knew what she was doing and "did not give a (expletive) about the police" and just wanted to get to a birthday party, court documents said.

She was booked into jail on one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, one count of DUI, one count of aggressive driving, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving while exceeding 85 miles per hour and one count of aggravated assault on an officer.

Lamas' bond was set at $5,000.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(43) comments

MarIey
MarIey

I'd love to do this little latina hottie, but I am not sure my pacemaker can take the strain.

Report Add Reply
docketman
docketman

AZ Family, would please stop deleting my posts. TRUMP 2020

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Its Taco Tuesday she was in a hurry.

Report Add Reply
Tony G
Tony G

Now that's effing funny!

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Looks like a so called "Dreamer" to me.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Luz Areli Lamas NUFF SAID ! Once again folks.

Report Add Reply
WarVet
WarVet

Probably spend less time than for a parking violation,which in none after she sobered up, the young judge will see fit to give to give her just one more chance, a bail bondsman will make at the least $500, and that's about all we will hear of her, until her next rage. And so many wonder why we that have a brain want that wall built at the southern border.

Report Add Reply
Clarence
Clarence

So, did she not make it to the birthday party on time then?

Report Add Reply
Dean
Dean

send her home

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Dean- You think she should go back to Tempe (or wherever she's from)? How does that protect other drivers?

Report Add Reply
HMI
HMI

Hot DUI

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

She is just sharing that "rich cultural heritage" that liberals cherish so much.....

Report Add Reply
desertdao
desertdao

And what boat did your syphilis-ridden ancestors float in on??

Report Add Reply
themoj0
themoj0

I don't know the name of the boat mine came on, but I do know that the legal port of entry that they passed through was/is called ELLIS ISLAND. once they got here, they lived in squalor, and busted their @sses to provide. And they didn't suck the teet of welfare, either. I take it yours didn't take a boat at all, and just got their shirts wet?

Report Add Reply
RICKC
RICKC

And this is why President Trump will be re-elected in 2020

Report Add Reply
desertdao
desertdao

Yeah, she's way too old for Trump and his buddy Epstein. Plus Trump prefers chicks that look like his idiot daughter right???

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Huh? She's a bad driver. How does that help his election again? I doubt her name will come up.

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

She's cute, but hopefully hooks up with the jewelry thief while doing time in Durango. She could be an 8 or maybe 9 with some good brow work.

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
Comment deleted.
themoj0
themoj0

LOL..brutal. But oddly enough, probably not far from the truth.


Report Add Reply
themoj0
themoj0

estúpido cabrona

Report Add Reply
ArizonaG30
ArizonaG30

"did not give a (expletive) about the police" GOOD ILLEGAL PARENT UP BRING. Deport all their sorry butts




Report Add Reply
ArizonaG30
ArizonaG30

Ah, the learning skills of DACA


Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Bad way to begin adult life. Hope she turns around (but not in front of my car).

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

Do you just copy and paste this comment. Thinking isn't a learned skill.

Report Add Reply
Wearenotperfect
Wearenotperfect

I'll take a brown impaired driver over a white pedophile any day of the week and twice on Tuesday!




Report Add Reply
BlahBlah
BlahBlah

That’s deep man.

Report Add Reply
RICKC
RICKC

What about a brown impaired driver that is also a pedophile?




Report
Frank the tank
Frank the tank

She was probably allergic to the advils she took

Report Add Reply
BlahBlah
BlahBlah

Yo I don’t give an F about no Po lice. I just gotta be me. Kno what I’m sayin?


Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

You don' got the right accent, ese.


Report Add Reply
Daffy
Daffy

Women drivers (now women drivers on drugs ) [censored]


Report Add Reply
HitMe
HitMe

Did you know men get into more accidents than women? AND, they run out of gas more than women. Huh, men drivers are dangerous and clueless. I also saw a male driver going over 100 mph on I-60 just two days ago. Oh, you were saying something about women drivers, and I went off on a tangent. I apologize. NOT!

Report Add Reply
ArizonaG30
ArizonaG30

Nothing wrong with "women drivers" Key word "Impaired"

Report Add Reply
Coolmatt123
Coolmatt123

Somebody better marry her quick. She gets it

Report Add Reply
Tony G
Tony G

Well, since all you can catch are dead women to finger bang, we know you won't catch her.

Report Add Reply
Azfamily
Azfamily

Rather face a serial killer with an automatic weapon than a teenage girl behind the wheel.



$5k bond is cheap. Especially compared to the $20k mommy and daddy will pay for the attorney.

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

You understand that serial killers don't use automatic weapons? Mass shooters might rarely. Let us know how it works out.

Report Add Reply
Stanley Trump
Stanley Trump

Kids these days

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

She a real one

Report Add Reply
JustSaying
JustSaying

This is not a woman, this is a little girl on drugs. Please take her license before she kills someone.

Report Add Reply
ThinkingDude
ThinkingDude

Considering the charges that this young woman is facing, I doubt that she's going to get her license back any time in the near future.

Report Add Reply
RICKC
RICKC

Like if that is going to stop her. These people don't care about laws.

Report Add Reply
Jess Itsme
Jess Itsme

It must've been a CATERED bd party. She didn't wanna miss out!! [lol]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.