TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Thirty-two immigrants were found locked in a 47-degree refrigerated trailer at the Interstate 19 Tucson Sector Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Monday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents sent the semi for a secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted on the trailer. During the secondary inspection, the entire truck was X-rayed. The images showed dozens of people locked in the trailer.
When agents opened the trailer, they discovered 32 illegal immigrants. The majority of the individuals wore pants and short-sleeved T-shirts in the trailer, where it was 47 degrees inside.
Two men now face federal attempted human smuggling charges.
According to Homeland Security, this is a recurring trend in the Tucson Sector as they have intercepted several smuggling attempts involving semi-trucks this year.
