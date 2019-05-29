Immersive meteor experience in Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) – Get ready to experience life as an astronaut in your own backyard with the new 4D Adventure at Meteor Crater Discovery Center in Flagstaff.
Guests can experience full motion seats and HD film as they travel through space on the STS Barringer. The immersive experience allows the guests to help deter an asteroid that is going to collide with the Earth.
Beginning in early June, there will be an original Apollo space suit on display in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the first man to walk on the moon.
The Meteor Crater is located 35 miles east of Flagstaff on Interstate 40.
The Discovery Center is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call 800-289-5898.
