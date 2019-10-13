GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An illegal party in an industrial district of Glendale led to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of 67th and Northern avenues just before 3 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale police said when an officer arrived, he found an illegal party with about 200 people in the industrial area. About 100 cars fled the scene as police arrived.
Ngalula said the officer saw multiple suspects shooting into the crowd. There were also multiple suspects firing at the officer on scene. The officer fired back and struck one of the suspects. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.
Another officer on scene attempted to approach a suspect vehicle. The driver then struck the officer with his vehicle. The officer sustained minor injuries, Ngalula said.
A pursuit was then initiated and the vehicle was found, but the driver and passenger were gone. Other people were in the vehicle and they were taken into custody.
Police are still searching for the driver and passenger of that vehicle.
No one was reported injured from the shots being fired into the crowd and no officers were injured during the shooting.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
OIS near 6700 W Frier. Please stay out of the area. Media staging area on NWC in parking lot. No officers injured. PIO enroute to scene.— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) October 13, 2019