TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents found 32 illegal immigrants locked in the back of a refrigerator truck south of Tucson.
Agent Jacob Stukenberg said the temperature inside was 47 degrees and most of the people inside were in t-shirts and jeans and did not have proper clothing to keep them warm.
[WATCH: 32 people in country illegally found in semi-truck south of Tucson]
He estimated they were stuck riding with the pallets of produce in the cold for at least 30 minutes, but had the potential to be there longer.
"Obviously, riding in the back of a semi trailer is extremely dangerous. If it's not a refrigerated trailer, it can get extremely hot in the summer time or in this instance, a refrigerator trailer could lead more towards hyperthermia or frostbite," said Stukenberg.
"Beside from that, you have the situation where the load can fall over, the load inside the trailer can shift, cause this truck was loaded with produce. So if one of those 500 pound crates fell over on somebody, obviously that could lead to death or if there were a vehicle accident, they can be violently thrown around in the back of that trailer," he added.
Stukenberg said the people found were Mexican and Ecuadorian nationals in "good condition" and ranged from 16 to 53 years old. Some of them women. The bust happened Monday around 9:00 p.m. at a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-19 between Nogales and Tucson.
A K-9 first alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents that the semi coming through the checkpoint was suspicious. Agents discovered the 32 people sitting on the floor after doing an x-ray scan of the truck.
"We've been seeing this before and it's kind of a scary tactic, because it's very dangerous. We've been seeing a little bit of an increase in it this year," he explained.
The driver and passenger in the cab of the trailer now face federal attempted human smuggling charges.
According to Homeland Security, this is a recurring trend in the Tucson Sector as they have intercepted several smuggling attempts involving semi-trucks this year.
MORE STORIES
Border Patrol arrests Arizona driver after 31 immigrants found in big rig (Sept. 17, 2019)
Semi-truck driver caught in Tucson for human smuggling attempt (Oct. 24, 2018)