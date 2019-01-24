PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Gaming has shut down an alleged illegal gambling operation in north Phoenix.
Officers from Arizona’s Department of Liquor and Attorney General’s Office and the Phoenix Police Department conducted a search warrant on Toso’s Sports Bar & Grill and Real Poker LLC, located near I-17 and Union Hills Drive.
Once there, agents say they seized illegal gambling devices as well as money.
Multiple suspects could face felony charges.
Specific charges could include illegal control of an enterprise, promotion and benefiting from gambling and possession of a gambling device.
“We take our responsibilities of protecting the public, regulating the gaming industry and ensuring compliance with the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts seriously,” said James Ashley, Interim Director, ADG. “Business owners who participate in illegal gambling operations on their premises are subject to criminal investigation and risk forfeiture of their liquor and other business licenses.”
The warrant resulted from ADG’s seven-month long investigation into a suspected illegal gambling operation.
ADG’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies and other partners has helped shut down dozens of illegal gambling businesses in Arizona in the last few years alone. Commonly located near residential neighborhoods, these illegal establishments often attract other criminal activity when left unchecked.
If you have information about suspected illegal gambling anywhere in Arizona, please contact ADG at (602) 771- 4263.
