PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - IHOP is helping to raise money for children while giving away free pancakes.
IHOP is celebrating Free Pancake Day March 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.
Customers who donate any amount to Phoenix Children's Hospital or the Valley's Children's Miracle Network Hospital can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes!
IHOP locations can be found on their website.
Spread the goodness! Meet our 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Champion, Brody! His winning creation OREO® Oh My Goodness pancakes are available for a limited time benefiting local charity partners. Don’t miss IHOP #FreePancakeDay March 12. pic.twitter.com/SAjyRVC0Hs— IHOP (@IHOP) February 25, 2019
