FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - It was an icy, frigid morning in Flagstaff as people woke up to nearly 9 inches of fresh snow on the ground. A dangerous driving a layer of ice covered the roads making them slippery for those that did have to go to work.
For businesses opening early, sidewalks had to be shoveled and salted. Snow plows worked overtime to try and clear the snow.
It was a snow day for students of Flagstaff Unified School District, which meant many of them were heading up to SnowBowl for a little skiing.
For locals, the snow was a welcome sight.
"It really reminded me of what they must experience in other parts of the country. The storm was really strong and cold. So driving was a little scary, but the snow oh just so much fun to have," said Linda Landrum-Wolf, who has lived in Flagstaff for ten years.
"I just love it. I love the way it feels, and it clears out the dust and looks so pretty and everything outside is so calm. I love to look at it from the inside," said Missy Heal, owner of The Place.
