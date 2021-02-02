CAREFREE (3TV/CBS 5) – An iconic home nestled into a mountainside caught fire early Tuesday morning in Carefree.
The house is known as the Wedding Cake House (not to be confused with the Tovrea Castle off the Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix) and was built in the 80s near Tom Darlington Drive and Carefree Highway.
According to Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro, they received the call about a large residential structure fire just after 3 a.m. When fire crews arrived on-scene they found a very large home fully involved with flames on the second and third floors.
They began an aggressive attack on the fire, however due to a partial collapse of the structure, they had to move to a defensive fire attack. Crews prevented the fire from moving to the first floor.
Gilleland says the house has been under extensive renovation and no one is living in the home.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire will be under investigation.