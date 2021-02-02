CAREFREE (3TV/CBS 5) – An iconic home nestled into a mountainside caught fire early Tuesday morning in Carefree.
The house was built in the 80s and is known as the Wedding Cake house located near Tom Darlington Drive and Carefree Highway.
According to Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro, they received the call about a large residential structure fire just after 3 a.m. When fire crews arrived on-scene they found a very large home fully involved with flames on the second and third floors.
They began an aggressive attack on the fire, however due to a partial collapse of the structure, they had to move to a defensive fire attack. At this time, crews have prevented the fire from moving to the first floor.
Gilleland says the house has been under extensive renovation and no one is living in the home.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire will be under investigation.