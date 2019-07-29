PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An iconic Phoenix ice cream shop is ready to make a comeback.
"Mary Coyle’s Ol' Fashion Ice Cream" has been serving up frozen goodness in Phoenix since 1951.
The ice cream parlor and restaurant has moved around several times over the years, with its most recent locations at Seventh Avenue and Missouri, then at Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road. Those locations have since closed.
Now, Mary Coyle's will be opening at a new spot in just over a month.
The ice cream shop is reportedly opening in September at Tapestry on Central, in the heart of mid-town Phoenix.
Officials with Tapestry tell us Mary Coyle's is set to open in early September, shortly after Labor Day weekend.
Construction is already well underway. Right now, it's in the "drywall phase," community association manager Howard Kunkle tells us.
Tapestry on Central is a great new location for Mary Coyle's, and is sure to draw lots of business.
Tapestry is located near Central Avenue and Encanto Blvd., adjacent to the Willow District. It has direct access to the light rail, so it's a convenient spot to reach.
The Heard Museum and the Phoenix Art Museum are just steps away.
The exact address will be 2302 N. Central Avenue.
We bet fans will be lining up for their first taste of what the new location has to offer. Dozens of loyal fans on Facebook have been speculating, hoping to get the "scoop" on the new location.
Comments include:
"My family and I are waiting for you to reopen. This is by far the best ice cream I have ever had. Please come back soon!"
"Come back!!! We have been Mary Coyle's fanatics for almost 50 years. Please come back soon!"
"Can’t wait to find out where!! Been enjoying Mary Coyle's ice cream since 1959 not stopping now!!!"
(2) comments
Mary Coyle Ice Cream hasn't been the same for a number of years now - ever since the Coyle family sold the name but not the recipes. They went down hill rapidly once they moved to the 7th Street & Bethany Home location. They changed the menu on many of the old favorites. It was best at 15th Avenue & Thomas.
Ice Cream shop, Happy Days with Fonzeroly. [scared]
