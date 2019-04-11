PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving ICE agents in Ahwatukee.
[VIDEO: ICE agents involved in shooting in Ahwatukee]
Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) says the shooting was connected to human smuggling
[VIDEO: Heavy police scene after shooting in Ahwatukee]
It happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday near 48th Street just south of Elliot Road.
Phoenix police told us this shooting incident was a "Homeland Security issue."
[PHOTOS: Police situation in Ahwatukee]
According to a statement released Thursday afternoons by ICE, "special agents discharged their firearm, striking two suspects while executing a federal felony arrest warrant connected to human smuggling."
ICE says the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident, and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident.
From our drone that flew overhead, you can see a car at the scene that had crashed into a wall.
Numerous police and fire vehicles were at the scene.
We saw at least two vehicles with what appeared to be bullet-riddled windows.
Stay with azfamily.com for more on this developing story.
(11) comments
And we now have a newly elected congresswoman who wants to get rid of ICE. Keep up the good work ICE
Where is the "West-side" hater on this one?
Third world problems. Yay.
I used to work at that intersection years ago (2000-2005) and I can tell you that the entire Ahwatukee area is in a downward spiral. It's been happening for some time. Sad to see it go.
Don't worry everyone! It was probably just our buddy TRESemmé protecting his home front from the Homeland Security libbies. Nothing to see here...
You made me laugh out loud (not LOL)!
Hopefully another illegal bites the dust..
But you express outrage over a cat or dog being shot.
That's how insanely racist these sad people are. Someone's life is worth less than a dog to them simply because they do not look like they do. Sad and pathetic really that someone can choose to walk through life seriously lacking basic knowledge or awareness.
What's going on in Ahwatukee lately? A body found in a burned house and now this? Hey low lifes, stay out of Tukee, take your loser criminality back over to the West Valley.
‘Tukee’ Home to meth labs, human smuggling and drug houses🤮🤮🤮🤮
