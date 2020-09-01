PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they've completed a months-long operation, targeting immigrants with violent criminal convictions.
ICE agents arrested more than 2,000 people. 67 of them were in the Phoenix area, according to agency officials.
"They have gone through the local criminal justice system and have convictions for crimes that they've committed while in the US, while here illegally," said Jesse Williams, who is now the assistant field office director for ICE in Washington, DC. But when he spoke to CBS 5 Investigates on the morning of August 4, he was the director of the agency's Phoenix field office.
Williams invited the investigative team to observe operations, as agents attempted to track down immigrants who were previously convicted of domestic violence.
"We have heard from experts that say that there is an increase of domestic violence and child abuse. And, you know, a lot of those indicators that people would be able to pick up on, everyone's social distancing So you don't have kids going to schools. You don't have families intermingling with their friends or relatives and stuff like that to pick up on those indicators. And this being something that's kind of a byproduct of COVID-19." said Williams.
The operation took place from July 13 to August 20 in cities across the country. During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday morning, ICE officials say they originally set out to target people convicted of domestic violence, but eventually included people convicted of violent crimes.
The agency has come under fire from critics, who accuse agents of using deception to gain access to homes where their targets are staying. Generally, ICE agents carry out administrative warrants, which do not allow them to enter the homes of their targets without permission.
Critics also complain that ICE agents do not use enough discretion when taking people into custody. Violent criminals make up a minority percentage of the total arrests.
"You hear in the media about the felons and dangerous people that ICE claims to be arresting, but what we see daily in our office is people in absolute tears because their mother or father was picked up by ICE," said Ray Ybarra Maldonado, who is an immigration attorney.
"ICE is a rogue agency that needs absolutely to be abolished. I'm 100 percent confident that this agency cannot be rehabilitated by simply saying, 'Follow these guidelines,'" said Maldonado.
Williams defends the way his agents carry out their orders. When asked how he responds to critics who say the agency should focus only on dangerous criminals, he said,"We do do targeted enforcement operations for, particularly those people. But that doesn't prevent us from enforcing the nation's immigration laws. Those are the laws that are enacted and we're enforcing laws. These are laws that are on the vacuum on the books."