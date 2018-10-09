PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of immigrant families have been dropped off at churches across the Valley.
They are all seeking political asylum in the United States, after fleeing their home countries in Central America.
Shadow Rock United Church of Christ in north Phoenix is one of several Valley churches that was contacted by ICE agents recently and asked to provide temporary shelter for families who are in the country illegally that the feds don't have room for.
[RELATED: Phoenix church grants sanctuary to man facing deportation (June 6, 2016)]
About 100 immigrants were brought to Shadow Rock Monday night.
The plan is for the immigrants to stay a couple nights, then hop on a bus and meet up with family members in cities across the country.
Once they arrive at their destination, they will be required to self-report to immigration officials, where their cases will be heard before a judge.
[RELATED: Arizona authorities free migrant families from detention]
By allowing these families to stay in the churches, it prevents them from having to sleep in local bus stations until it's time for them to go, according to Shadow Rock communications director Abeth Spencer.
"A lot of volunteers, coming in and helping out with meals and transportation and Spanish speaking, even just having translators on hand helping them make phone calls and helping confirm bus tickets," said Spencer. "Usually the stories we hear are people fleeing violence in Central America, taking risks with their family across the border because it's better than where they are."
Shadow Rock has been a sanctuary church since 2014.
ICE released this statement:
"After decades of inaction by Congress, the government remains severely constrained in its ability to detain and promptly remove families that have no legal basis to remain in the United States.
As a result, family units (FAMU) continue to cross the border at high volumes and are likely to continue to do so, as they face no consequence for their actions."
(1) comment
And these would be churches that pay no taxes to help support the infrastructure of dealing with this mess. Do you folks get the picture yet??? Unrestrained immigration is going to crush us financially and socially.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.