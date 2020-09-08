SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A male ice dancer from Scottsdale has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
The Lee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office says Dane Ayers met the victim while they were training at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers. Sheriff's officials say the alleged incidents happened between Sept. of 2019 and December of 2019, in various cities. At the time, Ayers was 19.
The victim told sheriff's officials that her friendship with Ayers began on Sept. 11, 2019. But, she says he soon "began inquiring if she wanted to be in more of a relationship," according to sheriff's officials.
Sheriff's officials say the victim told them that she and Ayers had sex in his Tesla while parked behind the Hertz Arena, as well as outside Miromar Outlets, the Coastland Mall, the Mercado movie theater parking garage, a hotel room in Orlando, and while in the country of Turkey.
During the time of Ayers' alleged relationship with the victim, he also befriended the victim's parents, and they allowed the girl to go to the movies and the mall with him, according to sheriff's officials.
But sheriff's officials also say the victim's parents soon noticed changes in their daughter's behavior, including self-harm. A mental health professional then reported that information to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Ayers had been temporarily living in Estero, Florida, but has since moved back to Arizona. Sheriff's officials say the relationship ended when Ayers came back to Arizona, and he told the girl "not to tell anyone."
During the investigation into the alleged relationship, Ayers was sanctioned by the U.S. Figure Skating grievances committee. The U.S. Center for SafeSport temporarily suspended Ayers on July 9 from skating activities. Then on September 2, the organization ruled that he would be ineligible to participate in any ice skating events, programs, or competitions.
Ayers was arrested on Sept. 8. He has been charged with lewd or lascivious behavior/battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He was held on $20,000 bond but has since been released.