PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hours before New Year's Eve, a suspected red light runner hit a car and took off, eventually barricading himself inside a Phoenix home for hours before police arrested him. Police said the woman inside the car he hit, died. Sheri Welsh's husband said he knew something was wrong when she wasn't answering her phone. Police said she was hit at an intersection less than five minutes from her house. In what we now know were the final moments of her life, Sheri made one last call to her husband.
"She seemed fine when she first called. She said she got into a car accident," said Franklin Welsh.
"The last thing I heard was, 'It happened so fast and I can't breathe,'" added Welsh.
Until it becomes a memory, one that plays over and over for Franklin. Sheri later died in the hospital.
"I was in shock," said Welsh. "I kept telling the doctor that it wasn't real."
Police said 32-year-old Tyrell Argusta ran the red light on Seventh Avenue going north and hit Sheri, who had the green light going west on Southern Avenue. Witnesses told police Argusta ran from the crash. Shortly after, a 911 caller told police a man forced his way into their home with a gun. Officers discovered Argusta and arrested him after a three-hour standoff.
"I'm sorry I get a little choked up about it," said Tara Callahan.
Callahan is Welsh's friend of 14 years and coworker at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the place Sheri was leaving at the night of the crash. Callahan said she forgives but will never forget what the suspected red light runner did that night.
"He took somebody away from a lot of people that care and she was a very sweet soul. She had a huge heart," said Callahan.
Now, Franklin only has pictures to remember her by.
"Everybody misses her so much," said Welsh.
He has memories of a life together.
"Just holding her and her being with me," said Welsh.
Argusta is facing several felony charges. Sheri was the sole provider of her home since Franklin was laid off by his job due to the pandemic. If you would like to help the family, click here.