PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 25-year-old Phoenix man is being held without bail, accused of stabbing his father to death because “he deserved it” and “I was done with him.”
Police arrested Erik Joseph Garcia on Tuesday, March 5, several days after officers performing a welfare check found his father, Clemente Valenzuela Garcia, dead in his Phoenix home.
A neighbor called the police to request the welfare check because they saw mail piling up in the mailbox.
According to Erik’s court paperwork, officers saw Clemente “lying in the residence with apparent signs of death including decomposition.” The last time anybody saw the elder Garcia alive was the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 21.
Police said a witness gave investigators a Facebook Messenger message from Feb. 22, in which Erik admitted to killing his father. On March 5, the witness provided video of a conversation in which Erik said, “He deserved it...everybody knows he did...everybodys (sic) happy without him...I didn’t (sic) need him...I was done with him...because Im (sic) a man now, Im (sic) free."
Detectives said there was a history of escalating domestic violence between Erik and his father.
Police say Erik told them during a post-Miranda interview that he was at the house and his father was yelling at him.
“Erik stated he had enough, walked down the hallway and into the kitchen where he retrieved a knife. Erik then walked back up the hallway and stabbed Clemente in the chest. Erik stated Clemente wouldn’t [sic] die, so I stabbed him again. Erik admitted he stabbed Clemente multiple times, during which time the knife broke. Clemente fell to the ground and Erik stated he stood there and watched Clemente die.”
Police found the broken handle of the knife in a hallway near Clemente’s body and the blade of the knife in a trashcan. They also found bloody footprints consistent with shoes recovered when Erik was arrested.
Erik, who was on felony release from an October incident when he was arrested, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.