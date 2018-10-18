PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has always prided itself on its relationship with the community, and now it’s taking that connection to a new level with something everyone loves – an ice cream truck!
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams will show off the truck filled with yumminess, which came to be through a partnership between the Phoenix Police Foundation and Courtesy Chevrolet, Saturday at Lindo Park.
“This addition to the fleet will be yet another opportunity for Phoenix Police to engage with the community on a new personal level,” Sgt. Vince Lewis explained in an announcement about the event.
Because ice cream! In October! (We all know it's a thing in Phoenix. The temp should be in the mid-80s.)
Saturday’s event at Lindo Park is part of the G.A.I.N. program.
“G.A.I.N. (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods) is a day for Arizona to join forces and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” according to a Phoenix Police Department web page about neighborhood resource. “G.A.I.N. showcases the importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight for a safer Arizona.”
Lewis said the Phoenix Police Ice Cream Truck was inspired by other agencies that have done something similar.
“The first round of treats has been provided by AT&T,” Lewis said.
Lindo Park is located at 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road. The event starts at 11 a.m. with Williams introducing the truck, which is Phoenix PD's first.
You can also check out the Phoenix Police Department Ice Cream Truck at Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash at Desert Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 25.
