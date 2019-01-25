PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - A coalition of service groups held a massive resource fair at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Thursday and Friday with the goal of helping homeless veterans.
“It’s unfortunate that so many of our military veterans have barriers that prevent them from either accessing employment or accessing housing,” said Joan Serviss, an organizer for the "2019 Veterans Stand Down" event.
The event has been running for 18 years, and organizers said more than 2,000 veterans were utilizing their services. Those behind Stand Down said the goal was to get veterans on the path to success, giving them the tools they need to get a job and find a place to live.
Vets could grab a meal, get their legal affairs in order, and even take a driving test to get their license.
In one section, veterinarians were giving checkups to pets.
Army veteran Chad Engebretson said it was an opportunity to get shots for his new puppy – something he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do.
“Too busy running around trying to find work, you know, trying to find a place to live, different things. So it’s just one of things I probably would have just pushed aside and never gotten to,” Engebretson said.
In another area, dentists were giving checkups and providing veterans with new dentures.
“Dentures are so important for people who don’t have teeth. It helps them get jobs, it helps them chew, it helps them with self-confidence,” said Dr. Nathan Becker, who was fitting veterans for their new teeth.
Stephen Bolin, a homeless Army veteran, had his teeth thrown out while at a shelter and said he was thankful for the help.
“I gotta learn how to smile again,” Bolin said.
[APP USERS: Click here for the before/after photos!]
