SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amy Bockerstette, an Arizona Special Olympian, made par at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Wednesday.
[MORE ON THE PHOENIX OPEN: Arizona's Family guide to 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale]
Defending champion Gary Woodland surprised the 20-year-old during a practice round, asking her to play the infamous hole.
"I got this," Bockerstette said before every swing. Bockerstette is an Arizona Special Olympian with Down Syndrome.
She made par at the notoriously difficult hole.
"You're our hero," Woodland told her.
According to the PGA, she recently became the first collegiate golfer to compete in the Phoenix Open with an intellectual disability such as Down Syndrome.
"Amy ... you're our hero."How a superstar named Amy teamed up with @GaryWoodland to win the hearts of the 16th hole crowd @WMPhoenixOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/iRhZbvdjuP— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.