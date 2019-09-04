TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe mother wants to set the record straight about her recent arrest. Nasro Kerow faces charges of child abuse after investigators say she left her three young kids home alone and two of them got out.
"My kids are No. 1 for me in the world," says Kerow. "I didn't do nothing to my kids."
[WATCH: "They're not going to tell me I'm a bad mother ..."]
Court records say police were called to La Paloma Apartments on Monday, Aug. 26 when maintenance worker spotted a 2-year-old and 5-year-old wandering outside barefoot in the heat. Court records also note the apartment unit's proximity to Apache Boulevard and the light rail.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Tempe mom who left 3 kids home alone has 'extensive history' with DCS, police say]
Kerow says investigators lied and she doesn't believe her children were ever seen outside.
"They're not going to tell me I'm a bad mother because I do everything for my kids," Kerow told Arizona's Family.
The Somali immigrant says she was in a difficult situation last week when she had to buy milk for her 10-month-old but couldn't find anyone to watch her toddlers.
"I don't got no parents here," Kerow explained. "I don't got my mom here so I was in like 24-7 my house. I don't do nothing else. I go to work; I come back to my house."
Court documents note the mother of six has a history with the Department of Child Safety and say the home was full of hazards like broken glass, knives, and uncovered outlets in the children's reach.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
Kerow disputes the way investigators described her home. Records say the three children allegedly left by themselves last week were in good health and not hurt.
Kerow says DCS has custody of all six of her children right now, and she's having a difficult time.
"People always have to say negative about others," she said. "They don't know what other people are going through and the pain inside."