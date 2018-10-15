PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An ex-boyfriend killed a woman with a sword and a kitchen knife in front of the victim's 7-year-old daughter, court documents said.
Police said it all started when 32-year-old Roderick Labarron Brooks and 27-year-old Keshonna Brooks got into a fight on Sunday around 1 p.m. and officers were called while Roderick got his belongs from the house near 29th Street and Palm Lane, which is north of McDowell Road.
The two have the same last name but aren't related.
But then Roderick got his sword from his apartment in Gilbert and returned to the home around 9 p.m., police said. He waited until Keshonna got home, broke two windows and jumped through one of them to get into the house.
He found Keshonna fleeing from the house. He then struck her with the sword in the front yard multiple times, police said.
The sword didn't injure Keshonna and it bent so Roderick dragged her by the hair into the kitchen, took a knife from a butcher block and repeatedly stabbed her, according to police.
The Keshonna's 7-year-old daughter was standing nearby, screaming at him and pleading for her mother's life.
Keshonna was stabbed multiple times on her head, chest and back, police said.
A few neighbors heard what was going on, went into the house, grabbed Roderick and took him out of the house. They restrained him until police arrived.
Police said the arresting officer overheard Roderick say "I did what I did" while being taken into custody.
During an interview with police, Roderick said he was upset because he believed Keshonna took about $2,000 from him and dumped, court documents said. He said he gave away all his belongings to his friends and called family members to say goodbye, claiming he was going to kill himself. He then said he changed his mind and decided to kill the victim, police said.
Police said the Roderick and Keshonna were dating from January 2018 until the week prior to the stabbing. They didn't live together and didn't have any children.
Roderick made his first appearance in court, where his bond was set at $1 million.
This was the second homicide in a matter of hours in Phoenix on Sunday night. A man was found dead near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road just after 5:00 p.m.
