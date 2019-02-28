AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Avondale police arrested a man for intentionally setting a fire inside his apartment while his roommates were sleeping.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Mario Delon Robinson told police he was "tired of his roommates verbally abusing him and threatening him," so he "set a roll of toilet paper on fire and "placed it on the kitchen floor."
Robinson then told police he took the "lit toilet paper roll-up" and placed it in a plastic trash can full of clothes, officers said
He reportedly told police several times he did this to "scare his roommates" and make them leave his apartment.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man gets upset at roommates, tries to burn down Avondale apartment]
That's when the apartment started to fill with smoke.
It happened on Monday, Feb. 25, just before midnight at Mountain View Apartments near Dysart and Van Buren.
On Thursday, one of Robinson's roommates, Jennifer Sims, told Arizona's Family was locked in her room at the time.
"It was scary. I've never been in a house where someone deliberately set a fire," she said. "The house was filled with smoke. I couldn't see. I couldn't breathe."
Sims also denies Robinson's claims the four roommates were verbally abusive to him.
"It was more weird to me than anything because Mario was fine right before that," she said.
There are minor burn marks on the floor, but the whole apartment didn't catch fire.
Even though she had to throw out some smoke-damaged belongings, Sims has already forgiven Robinson.
"I told his brother today tell him we love him and we care about him," she said.
Robinson is now out of jail and faces one count of arson of an occupied structure, a class 2 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.