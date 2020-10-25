PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers heading back to the Valley from points north on I-17 Sunday had to deal with huge delays on the southbound lanes after a wreck near Black Canyon City backed up traffic.
The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and traffic quickly backed up to the Sunset Point rest stop.
The traffic delays began in the southbound lanes of I-17 just past the SR 169 turnoff. It crept along for slowly for the next 25 to 30 miles at the peak of delays.
Once travelers got past an earlier wreck near Black Canyon City the delays cleared up.