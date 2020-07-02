PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Department of Transportation has been working on a pilot system model for reducing risks from wrong-way drivers on Arizona freeways. It is part of a four million dollar project that Maricopa Counter voters approved in 2004 that some dedicated sales tax would go to improving transportation.
The thermal cameras would immediately alert authorities much faster than waiting for 911 calls or troopers coming across them. They flash LED lights that are designed to not only alert authorities but to get the attention of the wrong-way driver. Watch video here from ADOT.
“The I-17 pilot system has delivered positive results and helped provide a road map for expanding use of technology to reduce the risk from wrong-way drivers,” said Dallas Hammit, ADOT’s state engineer and deputy director for transportation. “We’re using the thermal camera technology elsewhere and have established plans for other areas, including rural locations. I want to stress that thermal cameras can’t stop someone from being a wrong-way driver. But they are a big part of our efforts to reduce the risks associated with often-impaired wrong-way drivers.”
According to a press release, the thermal cameras have been installed on the I-17 near most interchanges along Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. Loop 303 in the West Valley are in progress of being installed. They will also be installed as part of the Loop 101 expansion that is under construction east of the I-17 and south of the US 60.
"ADOT also has converted thermal cameras already used on traffic signals at more than a dozen interchanges in the Valley to send alerts to the Traffic Operations Center and the Arizona Department of Public Safety when wrong-way vehicles are detected. Those include four locations along the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway (59th, 67th and 75th and Northern avenues), I-17 at 19th Avenue and Jomax Road, I-10 at 27th and 91st avenues, and multiple intersections along State Route 347 between I-10 and Maricopa."
Read the full press release here.