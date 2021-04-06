BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound side of Interstate 10 in Buckeye is closed after a car carrier semi-truck crashed and rolled on its side on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at Watson Road.
The semi-truck is blocking both lanes and crews are using a big tow truck to remove the damaged semi-truck. The carrier had at least seven cars in it and some of them fell onto the freeway. DPS said the truck driver wasn't seriously hurt but it's unclear if they had to go to the hospital. Investigators haven't said what led up to the rollover crash.
No word yet on how long the eastbound lanes will be closed. The westbound lanes are not affected, other than looky-loos.