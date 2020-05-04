I-10 Broadway Curve expansion project clears final hurdle before construction

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The I-10 Broadway Curve expansion project is getting the green light to break ground after an environmental assessment found that the project would have no significant impact.

"This is probably the second-largest freeway construction project, behind South Mountain Freeway, that ADOT's done," said Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Herrmann.

Currently, ADOT says around 300,000 vehicles travel the stretch of I-10 every day.

"As this area continues to grow, the congestion could grow exponentially over time," Herrmann said.

So ADOT is making the freeway wider. The new project will include more lanes between the I-10 / Loop 202 interchange up to the I-10 / I-17 interchange.

It'll also aim to reduce the bottleneck at the Broadway Curve by adding what's called "collector and distributor lanes."

"That will allow people to get on and off the freeway while allowing people in the main section of I-10 to go through without everyone cutting left and right trying to get on and off the freeway," Herrmann said.

Construction is scheduled to last around three years -- until either the summer or fall of 2024.

ADOT says the project will include closures of I-10, though they don't anticipate closing both directions at the same time.

Meanwhile, details on detours are still being worked out. That'll have to wait on a traffic study, which should be coming out in the next few months.