PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man who witnessed a wrong-way driver on Interstate 17 said if he had been traveling only a few feet to the left, he would have been killed.
With no time to react and no warning at all, Guadalupe Guzman's fiancé nearly became the latest victim of a wrong-way driver in Phoenix.
"Something can happen to anyone, whether they're going to work, or to the store... anything can happen anywhere," she said.
Guzman’s fiancé, who had a dashcam recording, was on his way to work at 3 a.m. when a wrong-way truck missed him by just feet. That truck was going upwards of 70 mph.
Guzman believes that had he been only a few feet to the left, her daughter would have grown up without a father.
"She just loves him like crazy. I never want her to experience that at such a young age," Guzman told Arizona’s Family.
Police have identified the driver as 59-year-old Diane Begay.
Like so many wrong-way incidents, police said the case was the result of drunk driving.
"It's not their life that they're putting at risk. It's everyone around them," Guzman said.
Police added that a wrong-way warning system helped them to stop Begay before anyone was hurt.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is considering expanding wrong way systems beyond I-17.
