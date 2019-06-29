PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers are dealing with delays along Interstate 10 this weekend because of the ongoing construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.
The westbound Interstate 10 closed Friday evening between 51st and 67th avenues. The on-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues are closed as well.
It is scheduled to re-open at 5 p.m. Sunday. The work is part of ongoing construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.
Saturday afternoon the westbound backups were solid from the I-17 interchange to the 51st Avenue exit where traffic was exiting the freeway from one lane.
Use an alternate route to avoid extremely long delays on I-10 WB in west Phoenix because of a planned closure. The backup begins at I-17 for the WB closure from 51st to 67th avenues. Use L-101 if possible, as nearby city streets will be congested. Closure lasts til 5 a.m. Monday. pic.twitter.com/mLUAW3Q2td— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2019
The weekend travel advisory includes closures on:• I-10 westbound in west Phoenix.• L-101 eastbound at SR 51 in Phoenix.• I-17 at Happy Valley Road.More: https://t.co/2Zz9I5vLvh#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/pPO5Qg3b7s— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2019
