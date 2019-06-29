Westbound Interstate 10

Westbound traffic along I-10 is moving slow through construction delays. (SOURCE: ADOT)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers are dealing with delays along Interstate 10 this weekend because of the ongoing construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

The westbound Interstate 10 closed Friday evening between 51st and 67th avenues. The on-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues are closed as well.

It is scheduled to re-open at 5 p.m. Sunday. The work is part of ongoing construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Saturday afternoon the westbound backups were solid from the I-17 interchange to the 51st Avenue exit where traffic was exiting the freeway from one lane. 

 

