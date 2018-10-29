PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead and three Department of Public Safety troopers were hurt following a gunfight on the Interstate 17 in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening.
The freeway was shut down in both directions for some 18 hours. It finally reopened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened on the northbound side of the freeway around Seventh Street.
Troopers were pursuing the suspect in a white truck when a trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneuver just after 5 p.m.
That's when gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.
The man, who has not been identified, was alone in the truck and died at the scene.
The three troopers suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, though two of them had to be taken to the hospital.
All of them have been treated and released.
Lewis said the troopers were injured by glass.
No one else was hurt.
The incident started when somebody called 911 about a suspicious person, possibly armed in the area of Main and Center streets in Mesa around 4 p.m.
"We'll look into the details of the call and why it was called in as suspicious, how he brandished that weapon," Lewis said.
When officers arrived, the man in the white pickup truck left and eventually got on the Interstate 10 near State Route 143.
"A pursuit was declared and then marked units did back off from that pursuit while Mesa air continued to follow," said Lewis.
DPS was then told about the pickup truck driver and troopers showed up. It was around Seventh Street a trooper spun the pickup truck around with the maneuver that led to the shooting.
Interstate 17 was closed in both directions from 16th Street to about Seventh Avenue. It was closed for some 18 hours while the investigation continued.
The freeway reopened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Lewis didn't have any more information about the troopers and officers involved in the shooting.
He also didn't say who shot first.
"What we know with officer-involved shootings, they happen very quickly. Officers do their best to protect life around them and to themselves and taking into account those involved in the engagement as far as timing goes. We'll look at that. It will be part of the investigation," Lewis said. "The closure of the freeway on ramps and off ramps were done to preserve the scene make the investigation go a little more smoothly."
Those looking to give can donate to the 100 Club of Arizona, a non-profit devoted to helping the families of first responders.
NOW: Northbound and southbound I-17 have reopened in downtown Phoenix after a lengthy closure stemming from a police incident. #phxtraffic #aztraffic https://t.co/hSAI6CdK92— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2018
UPDATE -- I-17 southbound has reopened to traffic after an extensive closure due to a police incident. #aztraffic #phxtraffic https://t.co/2qUEW7ZES8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2018
Officer Involved Shooting update:Several Mesa Police Officers were involved in a very dangerous shooting with an extremely violent suspect who showed absolutely zero regard for innocent civilians when he... https://t.co/Zn7ml4Ifb6— Mesa Police Assoc (@mesampa) October 30, 2018
REMINDER: I-17 NB/SB closed in downtown Phoenix due to a law enforcement incident. I-17 NB closed at the I-10 Split. I-17 SB closed at 7th Avenue. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/DFvZa6GBIv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 30, 2018
