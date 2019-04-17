PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Westbound Interstate 10 is closed in west Phoenix Wednesday night after a suspected carjacker was struck and killed near the 51st Avenue exit, according to police.
Reportedly, a family from Mexico got their running car stolen while they checked into a hotel Wednesday night.
The carjackers drove the car on the freeway off of 51st Avenue and crashed into the base of a concrete sign.
While one suspect ran off, another ran across the freeway and was hit and killed by a driver.
A third suspect is currently in custody.
The westbound lanes on Interstate 10 were shut down for this police investigation.
This investigation is still developing.
Click here for current traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.