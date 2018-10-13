PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Driving conditions returned to normal after Interstate 10 flooded in both directions near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT advises that motorists should still keep their speed down and use headlights.
This is the second wettest October on record in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.
Current view of I-10 at 43rd Avenue. The water is is off the road now, but traffic remains slow in the area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/VQtBJ0fiHZ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.