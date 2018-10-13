I-10 flooded

ADOT said the I-10 is flooded in both directions near 43rd Avenue. (Source: ADOT)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Driving conditions returned to normal after Interstate 10 flooded in both directions near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

ADOT advises that motorists should still keep their speed down and use headlights. 

This is the second wettest October on record in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service. 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.