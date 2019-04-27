PHOENIX,A Z (3TV/CBS5) -- A big crash on I-10 near 107th Avenue Saturday caused a major traffic backup for most of the afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety says multiple cars were involved in the wreck, and multiple people were ejected.
Aerial footage of the crash showed a rolled-over vehicle in flames on the side of the highway.
According to DPS, multiple people involved in the accident were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions aren't known.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident.
