PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It definitely catches drivers' attention.
A billboard with a cute little baby and the words "Black Babies are Dying."
The billboard was put up by the community action group Healthy Start Phoenix as part of a public awareness campaign to improve the lives of babies and their mothers.
It also draws attention to the fact that African-American babies are twice as likely to die as white, non-Hispanic infants.
Black babies are also three times more likely to die from birth complications, low birth weight and sudden infant death syndrome.
Meloney Baty is director of South Phoenix Healthy Start.
She said there have been a couple complaints about the billboard, but most of the feedback has been positive
"Overall I'd say about 90 percent of the comments are, 'wow, I didn't understand that was happening, especially in my community,'" said Baty. "People wanting to know how they can help and how they can get on board and take action."
Baty said that infant mortality is not always a "hot topic," so they needed a creative way to get their message across.
The billboard campaign seems to be working.
"As long as it's making people think then it's a positive thing," said Phoenix motorist Louis Sanchez. "It's a little aggressive, but definitely a positive thing if we are at least talking about it and having a conversation about it."
Baty is hoping the billboard will get people talking and encourage families to get the resources they need to keep mothers and babies healthy and happy.
There are a number of programs available including health education, childbirth and peer counseling, but a lot of mothers don't know about them.
For more information on the resources available to mothers and babies in Maricopa County, go to HealthyStartPhoenix.org or call 602-372-1166.
