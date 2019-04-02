PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hyundai is introducing a new program that will give you up to $900 towards student loan debt when you buy or lease a new Hyundai.
Hyundai's Student Assurance program will be available from April 1 to Sep 30 in Phoenix and California. You can find participating dealerships here.
To be eligible you must:
1. Purchase or lease a vehicle from a participating dealership from April 1 to Sep 30.
2. Be listed as the primary driver
3. Have a student loan in good standing
Once you buy or lease a new Hyundai and verify your purchase here, you will receive an email from Gradifi, a company that has partnered with Hyundai to provide student loan benefits.
After creating an account on Gradifi and registering your student loan, you can receive up to 900$ directly towards you student loan.
You can visit Hyundai Student Assurance Center for more details.
